Al Ain Court of First Instance has rejected a compensation claim filed by a teenager’s father against an electric scooter shop, accusing it of selling products that do not meet specifications. In detail, a man filed a lawsuit, demanding that an electric scooter shop be ordered to pay him AED 28,000, along with fees and expenses. He pointed out that he had purchased an electric scooter from the defendant for his minor son for AED 1,250, and while using it, the front tire shattered, causing the child to fall, injure himself, and break his mobile phone screen. He reviewed the product specifications and found that it did not meet the requirements, so its sale was stopped.

For its part, the court explained in the grounds of its ruling that compensation for damages requires the presence of the elements of liability, including fault, damage, and a causal relationship, noting that the plaintiff, in his personal capacity and as the natural guardian of his minor son, filed his lawsuit against the defendant to demand the value of the “scooter” and the cost of repairing the phone screen, in addition to compensation for the damages incurred by his son, as a result of the scooter’s failure to conform to the specifications. The court noted that the plaintiff did not attach to the papers an inspection report of the accident at the time of the injury, proving the connection between the injury his son suffered and the alleged technical defect, and did not support his statements with a technical report on examining “electric scooters” proving the presence of the defect in it, which confirms in the court’s certainty and conscience that there is no justification for the plaintiff’s requests, due to the absence of the element of fault as one of the elements of tortious liability, and with the absence of the element of fault, the rest of the elements of liability are absent, and the court ruled to reject the lawsuit and oblige the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses.