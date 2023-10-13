Colombia began the repatriation of citizens who were trapped after the escalation of the conflict between the Hamas group and Israel. Dozens of tourists and older adults left on the first flight of the Colombian Aerospace Force (FAC). However, Jesús Hernán Orjuela, known as Father ‘Chucho’still remains in the Middle East with his pilgrims.

(In context: ‘We cannot continue…’: Father ‘Chucho’ makes an urgent call to the Government from Israel).

The conflict has intensified since October 7 after the attacks carried out by the Hamas group, based in the Gaza Strip, against Israeli communities. The militias, since they were founded several decades ago, have aimed to “destroy the State of Israel.”

Israel reacted and has deployed bombings in the Gaza Strip. “Hamas will be crushed,” said Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister.

According to the balance sheets of both sides, the war has claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Palestinians in Gaza and more than 1,200 people on Israeli soil. The Army also claimed to have found some 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters who had infiltrated the country.

Father ‘Chucho’ says that he fulfilled his promise in Israel and announces the expected news

The priest was on a trip with Colombian, Mexican and Ecuadorian pilgrims in the Middle East. Just when they arrived in Israel, they were alerted to the clashes, so they had to take refuge in Jerusalem ever since.

Father ‘Chucho’ was traveling with 100 pilgrims. See also A mechanism that detects cancers that cannot be diagnosed by the available means

My commitment was that if one stayed, then I would stay.

(In context: Father ‘Chucho’ bursts into tears in Israel: ‘Until the last one leaves, I’m not leaving.’)

Father ‘Chucho’ did not travel on the first flight that evacuated Colombians this October 12since he was waiting for the authorities to finalize the departure of all his pilgrims.

“My commitment was that if one stayed, then I would stay. We are going to Colombia. We are waiting to leave for the Tel Aviv airport, heading to our homeland and asking God to bring peace,” he commented in a chat with the digital channel Focus News.

As he explained, The second FAC flight will land in Israel this October 13 so that the remaining Colombians, among which there are 46 with Orjuela, can return.

“The young people who worried me also travel with me, so I can now travel with them. This time is very exhausting. I do not wish this painful experience on anyone,” he added, visibly tired.

(We recommend: She was Ivonne Rubio, the young Colombian who died in Israel after the Hamas attack).

The religious, known for his appearances on television and work in churches in Bogotá, was grateful that Colombia’s help had been prompt, since in Israel there is uncertainty regarding the worsening of the conflict and a possible closure of the international airport.

Even, the priest was planning to leave Israel on foot if necessary. “I was determined, if we didn’t go on the humanitarian trip with the young people, to take the desert and look for the border with Egypt, I had already asked for help,” he revealed in Focus News.

He also criticized that international airlines have canceled flights without providing solutions regarding food and lodging, “leaving the elderly and others adrift.”

The situation of Colombians in Israel

230 Colombians have received support and guidance to reschedule their flights back to the country, according to the Colombian Foreign Ministry. 42 nationals had already left Israel at the beginning of the week on a flight to Turkey.

This October 12, 110 Colombians left on a first flight that stopped in Lisbon, Portugal, and will arrive in the country in the next few hours.

The FAC plane landed in Lisbon, Portugal, with the first group of Colombians extracted from Israel.

In an interview with EL TIEMPO, Margarita Manjarrés, the Colombian ambassador to Israel, stated that they could prepare more flights.

“We trust that we have to give ourselves a couple of days to see how it evolves and if there is a need to make more flights, then they will be done because the priority of the Colombian government is to serve its Colombians in Israel, it is my priority, my responsibility,” he commented.

(Read: Why does the UN warn that besieging Gaza could constitute a war crime?).

In addition, he called on Colombians who reside in Israel and have not left: “First exhaust the other routes and see if there is a possibility of a ticket. Suddenly you will not get it today or it will not be the cheapest, but we have to give priority to the emergency.”

Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Colombians who need help or are in a vulnerable situation in that country can contact the emergency line +972 542349992 and to the email [email protected].

You can also see:

– This is how Luis Alfredo Garavito looked before he died; he was disfigured in last photos.

– The first video of Daniel Sancho in prison with an evident physical change comes to light.

– Another young Colombian died in the Ukrainian war; He had traveled a few weeks ago.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP