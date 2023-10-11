The group’s offensive Hamas against Israel keeps tensions in Middle East. With the military actions that have been deployed, several are seeking to leave the country, as is the case of Father ‘Chuco’who was on a trip with Colombian pilgrims.

The conflict was accentuated after the attacks carried out by the Hamas group, based in the Gaza Strip, against communities in southern Israel. The militias, since they were founded several decades ago, have aimed to “destroy the State of Israel.”

More than 900 people, including many foreigners, have been killed and some 2,600 injured since Saturday in Israeli territory. The army also said it had found the bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters.

In addition, 765 people died due to Israeli bombings in Gaza, in response to the Hamas offensive. More than 4,000 have been injured, according to official figures from local authorities.

Father ‘Chucho’ cries in Israel and issues warning

Jesús Hernán Orjuela, who is known as Father ‘Chucho’, He embarked a few days ago with around 92 Colombian, Mexican and Ecuadorian pilgrims, on a trip to the Middle East.

They had just crossed the border from Egypt to Israel when they learned that there were bloody clashes in the region.

The religious and the pilgrims are in Jerusalem waiting for the Colombian Aerospace Force aircraft to arrive to evacuate.. “They want all Colombians to be able to return,” he said this October 10 in a conversation with Caracol News.

Priest Jesús Hernán Orjuela, known as Father ‘Chucho’. See also The unique story of how three widows transformed champagne Photo: Archive / TIME

In shelters, they have experienced moments of anxiety due to the bombings. In fact, the priest cried in the middle of the interview when one of the pilgrims in the group wanted to cry out for help in front of the cameras, since medicines to treat tension and diabetes had run out.

“We don’t have medicine, the situation is terrible,” said the woman, visibly affected. Father ‘Chucho’ gave him a hug; They both couldn’t hold back their tears.

“These people are older adults. I went from being the spiritual guide to taking care of them. There are not only Colombians, there are Mexicans, Americans… Until the last one leaves, I won’t leave,” he said.

The priest strongly criticized that the airlines with which they had purchased tickets had canceled the flights without providing them with help for food and so on: “They left us adrift.”

What is known about the plane that will bring Colombians

This is how Gaza remained after Israel’s counteroffensive. Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED KNOW

As revealed by the priest, Margarita Manjarrés, the Colombian ambassador to Israel, has been in direct communication with him.

“He told me that President Gustavo Petro wanted to take us to Colombia as soon as possible. But we still do not have concrete information about when it will be and when we can leave for the airport,” Father ‘Chucho’ commented for Caracol News.

In an interview with EL TIEMPO, Ambassador Manjarrés announced that they are preparing all the logistics and permits necessary for a Boeing 737 plane from Colombia to land in Israel, a State declared at war, and evacuate its compatriots.

According to the Israeli Army, more than 900 people have died. Photo: EFE/ MOHAMMED SABER

“The ideal would be for all Colombians who are in Israel to return, but we have limitations. We are making tourists, those with health problems, older adults and families with children a priority,” he said.

“We are doing it at a dizzying pace so that, probably, the flight will leave Colombia early on October 11 and we would be doing the repatriation between now and Friday (October 13),” added the ambassador.

It is estimated that 200 Colombians will be able to travel on that first flight.

The situation of Colombians in Israel

230 Colombians have received support and guidance to reschedule their flights back to the country, as reported by the Colombian Foreign Ministry. Also, 42 nationals left Israel in the last few hours on a flight to Turkey.

The consular authorities are aware of the group of pilgrims, with 67 Colombians, who remain in Israel waiting to return to Colombia.

“The Embassy has been in contact with the families of the two Colombians who were reported missing,” they maintained, referring to Antonio Macias Montaño and Ivonne Rubioa Colombian couple who disappeared while taking part in an electronic music festival near Gaza.

Colombians missing in Israel

“Daddy, we are at war. I’m running towards a bunker,” Ivonne Rubio told her father on Saturday morning, when Hamas attacked Israel and entered the area where the music festival was taking place. Since then they have had no information about them.

Colombians who need help or are in a vulnerable situation in that country can contact the emergency line +972 542349992 and email [email protected].

“If there is a need to make more flights, they will be made. The Government’s priority is to serve Colombians who are in Israel,” commented Margarita Manjarrés, the Colombian ambassador to Israel, for this newspaper.

