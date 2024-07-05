Father bludgeons son to death in yard after argument

An 84-year-old man killed his 40-year-old son with an iron bar during an argument. It happened in Roletto, in the Turin area, in an apartment. According to an initial reconstruction, the man then called an acquaintance to tell them what had happened. The latter alerted the Carabinieri. The military personnel of the Pinerolo company and the mobile radio operations unit and the 118 health workers were on site. The investigations are coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Paolo Del Grosso of the Turin prosecutor’s office.