Salman Khan has his 55th birthday on 27 December and this is the first birthday of his niece Aayat. Let us tell you that Aayat was born in the house of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Ayush Sharma in 2019. Ayush Sharma shared a post on social media on the daughter’s first birthday.

Ayush Sharma on Sunday took to his Instagram account to share a cute picture of daughter Ayat in her lap. With this, he wrote, ‘Happy birthday verse … It has been a year in your life. You have brought a lot of love and happiness in our life. ‘



Ayush Sharma further wrote, ‘You have really helped me become a better person and a more responsible father. May you always shine and spread love with your beautiful smile. I am blessed to have you in my life. It is true that one day you will be away from my arms but you will never be far from my heart. ‘

Salman Khan celebrated his birthday on the night of 26 December at his Panvel farmhouse. Members of his family and some close friends have joined this private party. Let me tell you that due to Corona virus, Salman Khan appealed to the fans not to gather outside his house this time. Pictures of the actor’s birthday celebration are becoming viral on social media.