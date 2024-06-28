Home page World

A young Brit has been missing for over a week. His father has now travelled to the Spanish holiday island. The police have called in a special team.

Santa Cruz – According to reports, it was 19-year-old Jay Slater’s first vacation without his parents: The young Brit traveled to the Spanish island Tenerife to attend a music festival. He probably then set off on foot to his accommodation – and disappeared without a trace in mid-June. After his Mother had already come to the islandhis father also traveled to Spain to support the search operation.

19-year-old apparently wanted to walk home for eleven hours: “It’s easy to get lost”

After the techno festival, Slater is said to have gone with new acquaintances to their Airbnb in the north of the island, according to initial findings. His friends, however, returned directly to the south, where they were staying. The next morning, Jay called his girlfriend and reported that he had missed the bus and now had to return on foot, according to the British newspaper Mirror reported. This would have meant an eleven-hour hike. He was thirsty and only had one percent of his cell phone battery left, the 19-year-old continued. Then the contact was lost.

The girlfriend then called the police, who began an extensive search. The area that was on the young Brit’s presumed path is mountainous. The landlady of the vacation home where Jay was last said to have been told international media that it was dangerous to walk around the area. “It’s easy to get lost,” said the owner of the Airbnb.

The Father of the 19-year-old now traveled to Tenerifeto help with the search. “It’s just a nightmare,” he told the Mirror. “I hope someone helped him get down from that mountain.” In one of SkyNews shared Video he said visibly desperate: “I just want my boy back.”

Police find another missing person in search of 19-year-old Briton

On Tuesday (25 June), during the search for Jay, police found a Scottish holidaymaker who had become lost in the mountains. A police spokesman reported that the man from Scotland was found exhausted but unharmed. He had already set off on a hike in the north-west of the island on Friday. The police also suspect that the missing 19-year-old Briton is in the same area. A special unit of the Guardia Civil from Madrid is now supporting the search for Jay Slater, according to the German press agency reported, citing the press office of the Civil Guard.

Recently, several people died while hiking in Greece or are still missing. Despite extreme heat and warnings, some tourists set out on hiking tours, some without navigation devices.