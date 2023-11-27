Sanremo – «At the beginning of the year I never expected to see him lift the Davis Cup, it was a completely incredible season». Matteo Arnaldi’s father, Fabrizio, with his voice cracking with emotion, followed with the whole family at home in front of the TV the feat of the twenty-two year old from Sanremo, who gave Italy the first point in the final against Australia. «He called us immediately after his match. He was happy with the result, not with the performance which wasn’t the best. He wasn’t at his best, but very happy to have brought her home. And then there is the pride of having taken a point that was important for the final victory.”

Arnaldi had already shown his qualities in the early days, in the Academy of Filippo Sciolli and Ugo Pigato in Sanremo, then continued for a season in Milan and another two at the Federal Center of Tirrenia. «Matteo has always been a super motivated boy – says Filippo Sciolli, who followed him from 5 to 18 years old – predisposed to effort and work. He trained seven hours a day, in three different sessions, the first in the morning at 6, sometimes at 5.30, then he went to school at the sports high school in Arma di Taggia, to resume at the end of the morning and the end of the afternoon.” Sciolli repeats that he was convinced that his student would make it big: «For some time I had thought that he would be among the top hundred in the world. I’m honest, I didn’t think it would arrive so quickly; His growth has been exponential, in a tennis where you have to compete with your head to make the difference. This result is an enormous satisfaction for me.”

For two and a half years he has been coached in Sanremo by Alessandro Petrone, assisted by Matteo Civarolo. «It wasn’t easy to win this match – says Petrone – it wasn’t the day to play well, Matteo put his heart, personality and attachment into it: he deserved it. He was good at canceling numerous breaks in the third set, then he took the opportunity to win the match.” He admits that, at the beginning of 2021, he would never have expected such growth from Arnaldi. «I must say, he went beyond my wildest expectations thanks to his commitment, work and professionalism. He has improved his serve but there is still work to be done, the solidity from the baseline and above all the management of the match; he must not become demoralized after an unfavorable moment. In 2024 we don’t know where he can get to, we will focus on further improvement.”

For a few months Arnaldi lives in Monte Carlo near the Country Club. In his preparation he alternates between the red clay courts of the Principality, which he can easily reach on foot from his home, and those of the Tennis Sanremo in Corso Matuzia. Graduated from the sports high school in Arma di Taggia, he is engaged to Mia, an Australian girl, former tennis player and university student. He is considered by everyone to be a humble, polite, sensitive and nice boy, with a ready joke, a predisposition to smile and a great determination.

AND very close to his family, starting from his parents, his father Fabrizio and his mother Silvia, his sister Sofia and his cousins. His first sport was swimming, following in the footsteps of his father, who had achieved notable results in the pool. He practiced other disciplines, skiing, judo and football. Some call him “little Djokovic” due to his characteristics, his way of being on the court, his way of playing and sliding recoveries. The Serbian number one in the world rankings has always been a point of reference for him. Now the star of the emerging talent born in Sanremo also shines in the world of tennis.