Possible murder-suicide in Surrey, England: a father and his three young children under the age of 4 were all found dead inside their home

A terrible event occurred last Saturday afternoon, August 31, in England. Piotr Swiderskia man of Polish origins, was found dead inside his home together with his three children, including two twins, all under the age of 4. The hypothesis being examined by investigators is that of a possible murder-suicide.

family massacre

From the first surveys carried out, it would appear to be an isolated case. Therefore, no other people would be involved.

Probable Murder-Suicide: The Bodies Found

It was around 1.15 pm on Saturday, August 31st when the bodies of Piotr Swiderski and his young children were found by the local police. The discovery took place on a property in Bremer RoadStaines-upon-Thames.

According to initial reconstructions of the facts, the mother of the little victims was not at home at the time of the tragedy. In the meantime, the judicial authorities have ordered the autopsies on all the bodies found. The results could in fact clarify many of the still obscure points concerning the dramatic event.

possible murder-suicide in England

These are the words expressed by the chief inspector Gareth Hickscharged with leading the investigation into the case:

“This is a tragic incident and a thorough investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened. We would like to thank the local community for their support and understanding.”

After a temporary closure, Bremer Road has been reopened and is gradually returning to normal.

The neighbors are in disbelief

The news of the tragic discovery of the father and his children dead in what is thought to be a terrible murder-suicide has obviously shocked the entire English community.

English police investigate

A neighbor Piotr, Mike Cresswell68 years old, told the newspaper The Sun the following statement:

“He seemed like a lovely boy, but you couldn’t talk to him because he was so stressed all the time. But they were a beautiful family. The children were very loved and well looked after.”.

Another neighbor’s version also speaks of a “happy family” claiming to have never detected tensions or problems of any kind among the various family members.