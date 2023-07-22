Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/22/2023 – 1:55 PM Share

A couple was arrested at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Campo Grande, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro, accused of beating a four-year-old child to death. The Military Police were called by a doctor, after the father and stepmother entered the unit with the unconscious child and with visible signs of abuse.

Police officers from the 40th Military Police Battalion (BPM) sent the couple to the 35th Police Station (Campo Grande), where the case is being investigated. The two were charged red-handed for the crime of mistreatment resulting in death.

According to the police, the father would have said that the child had suffered a fall. The medical bulletin, however, revealed that the victim had purple spots on the body and swelling on the legs.

According to the UPA, the child was admitted to the unit at 10:54 am on Friday, the 21st, with respiratory arrest. Resuscitation maneuvers were unsuccessfully performed. Death was confirmed at 11:45 am and the body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML).