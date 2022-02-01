A father and his son were injured in a four-wheeled recreational motorcycle accident in a sandy area parallel to Al Qudra Street, according to the Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, who indicated that this is not the only accident of its kind that occurred in recent days.

Al-Mazroui said that two other people sustained minor to severe injuries after the deterioration of a recreational motorcycle, which they were riding in a sandy area of ​​the Equestrian Club in the Al-Warqa area.

He stressed that these bikes represent a great danger to their drivers, especially those who are new to experience with them, and it is rare to find one of them who did not have a traffic accident inside the desert, pointing out that the role of traffic patrols is not limited to the public road only, but extends to the practices that take place inside the desert with the aim of securing those present. over there.

And he warned against underestimating security and safety measures while riding recreational bikes, the most important of which is wearing clothes designated for riding four-wheel drive bikes because they reduce fractures during a fall, protect the knees, elbows and back and reduce the risk of fractures, and wear a head protector (helmet) because it protects by 70% from injuries. Eloquent.



