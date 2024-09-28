Tragedy this morning in the Messina area: an accidental shot goes off from the father’s rifle and fatally hits his son, Salvatore Fabio, 27 years old

A very serious accident occurred this morning, Saturday 28 September, in the hamlet of Serro, in the municipality of San Pier Niceto, in the province of Messina. The victim is a young man of just 27 years old, Salvatore Fabiowho lost his life due to a fatal circumstance yet to be clarified.

During a hunting trip, the young man was killed by a shot accidentally fired from his father’s rifle. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the boy.

A huge tragedy occurred just a few hours ago in the Messina area. A tragedy that fatally struck a young man of just 27 years old, Salvatore Fabio, while he was engaged with his father in a hunting trip.

The young victim was apparently hit accidentally and fatally in the head by a shot from a hunting rifle, regularly held by his father.

The family members immediately called the emergency services. At the site of the tragic accident, the carabinieri hey 118 health workers. However, the desperate attempts of the doctors and paramedics to resuscitate him to save his life were to no avail. The young man, unfortunately, is died instantly and the health personnel could therefore do nothing but confirm that he had died.

Law enforcement officers are currently proceeding with the reconstruction of the entire dynamics of the tragic accident. The Carabinieri of the Milazzo Company they opened an investigation and ordered the seizure of the father’s rifle to proceed with further technical investigations.

The deputy prosecutor also arrived together with the Carabinieri soldiers Power of attorney Barcelona Gotto well who is coordinating the investigations.

The community of San Pier Niceto is shocked and shocked by what happened. Salvatore Fabio was in fact a young man known and much appreciated by everyone.