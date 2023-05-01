The father had a heart attack after the quarrel with him and the son, seized by a sense of guilt, committed suicide by jumping off a cliff

An absolute tragedy has occurred in recent days in Italy, more precisely in Fonzaso, in the province of Belluno. Father and son they lost their lives within hours. The elderly man died of a heart attack after having a heated argument with his son. The 50-year-old, seized with guilt, left the house and took his own life, throwing himself off a cliff.

The story goes back to last year Tuesday 25th April and it all started with a very heated argument between the two men, for reasons that are still unknown at the moment.

The elderly man and his son were very close and the strong emotion caused the 80-year-old to accuse an illness, probably a heart attack.

The son and his wife, present in the house, saw the gentleman collapse and fall down the stairs, from which he never got up again.

The 50 years oldat which point in shock, is left home without saying a word and losing track of him.

after hours, the mother alerted the authoritiesworried about not having news of her son and destroyed by the pain of having lost her husband.

The police thus began the search, which ended after two days, on April 27thwith the most tragic of epilogues.

The lifeless body of the 50-year-old lay beneath a cliff in Pedesalto.

Dead father and son: the pain of a community

To recover the man’s body, the intervention of the Feltre mountain rescuearrived at the scene by helicopter.

The 50-year-old would have taken his own life and everything would suggest that he did it for the great guilt that hit him after his dad disappeared.

Christian Passamayor of Fonzaso, declared:

The community is in shock, the story has shocked everyone. I myself have been charged with communicating the news of the death of her son to the lady. She suddenly found herself alone with a double tragedy to digest and was obviously distraught. We put a trusted person next to her because at a time like this she can’t do it alone.