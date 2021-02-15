In Moscow, a man and his daughter fell out of a window on the 17th floor of a high-rise building in the south-west of the city; they both crashed to death. REN TV reports.

The incident took place on the night of Monday 15 February. The bodies of the victims were found near a high-rise on Vernadsky Avenue. It is clarified that they fell on the entrance visor. The circumstances and causes of the tragedy are being clarified.

On January 19, in Khimki, near Moscow, two schoolgirls fell out of the window of a high-rise building, one of them crashed to death, the other was injured. Children fell from a height onto the entrance canopy. The schoolgirl who survived the fall was hospitalized. The prosecutor’s office organized an investigation into the incident.