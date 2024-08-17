A tragedy was narrowly avoided this morning in the Lecco area where, two hikers They got stuck on a spur. The two people involved are a father and his son of only seven years. Thanks to the intervention of the Fire Brigade, the two were rescued after hours of maneuvers.

Father and 7-year-old son trapped on Mount Resegone

A father and his 7-year-old son were rescued this morning, Saturday 17 August, by the Speleo alpino fluviale team of the Fire Department. The couple was stuck in 1,700 meters above sea levelclinging with all their strength to one rock spur overhanging a ravine of Mount Resegone.

The wrong path

Father and son of 7 years this morning they decided to take a pleasant walk to the top of Mount Resegone. Given the age of the little mountaineer, the father opted for a simple route suitable for his son. As they approached the summit, the father made a mistake by taking a path to expert mountaineers. A mistake that could have had tragic consequences if the Fire Brigade had not intervened. Father and son found themselves stuck, unable to continue or go back, at an altitude of 1,700 meters.

7-Year-Old Boy Saved While Hiking With Dad

Read also: “Missing during an excursion on the Gran Sasso” Desperate search for 25-year-old German Lewin Weituschat

The call and recovery maneuvers

After realizing the difficulty of the route and the risk they were running, the father called the 112The team was alerted immediately Saf of the Lecco command of the Firefighters that with the Dragonthe aircraft of the flight department, took off from the Malpensa base. Once located in the canal Cermenati the rescuers lowered themselves and secured the two hikers to the winch. Overall, the rescue maneuvers took a couple of hours. Fortunately, both are fine, although the little boy, only 7 years old, was visibly scared and the father was exhausted from the effort. The father secured his son to the rock spur while waiting for help. A simple walk that turned into pure terror, but which ended in the best possible way.

Read also: Tragedy in the mountains, falls over 800 meters: where and what happened

All people who decide to venture into the mountains for excursions, regardless of whether they are expert hikers or not, should pay close attention to the signs on the different routes. Many times, a simple distraction can lead to really high risks.