07/23/2023 – 20:22

The Catholic priest Airton Freire, 63 years old, accused of rape, was transferred to the Real Hospital Português, in Recife, this Sunday morning, 23, due to the worsening of his health conditions. Preventively arrested since the last 14th, he had already been taken on the afternoon of Saturday, 22nd, to the Arcoverde Memorial Hospital, in Arcoverde, in the backlands of Pernambuco, after a hypertension crisis.

The advice of the Real Hospital Português confirmed the transfer of the priest, but said it was not authorized to disclose his health status. According to the priest’s advisory to local press vehicles, the transfer to the capital was due to “a stroke that requires specialized care”.

The priest was accused of rape by a member of his church in Arcoverde, the personal stylist Sílvia Tavares de Souza. According to the victim, the crime would have occurred in August last year, at the headquarters of Fundação Terra, an institution created by the religious to serve socially vulnerable people. According to the Public Ministry of Pernambuco, which requested the preventive arrest of the priest on the last 14th, there are five police investigations open against him.

In the complaint, Sílvia claims that a driver and the priest’s bodyguard threatened her with a knife and forced her to have sex with him, by order of the priest, who masturbated while watching the scene. Recife resident, he said he met the priest in 2019, when he was seeking help to treat depression.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office, who asked for the arrest of the suspect, said that the precautionary measure is necessary to guarantee the continuity of the investigation, to avoid the risk of new crimes and to ensure the protection of victims who sought State protection. Three prosecutors were designated to monitor the case, which is treated as confidential by the Justice.

The Diocese of Pesqueira, to which Father Airton is linked, removed the cleric from exercising the priestly function.