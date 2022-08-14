The shocking incident occurred in Saint-Priest, a commune near Lyon. When officers arrived, they saw the young man walking around with his father’s head in one hand and a knife in the other. The suspect would have killed his 60-year-old father with a kitchen knife, the Public Prosecution Service of Lyon told the French news agency AFP.

The national police received a report around 2 a.m. on Sunday after local officers found the victim’s body in a parking lot. When the police arrived on the scene, the twenty-something tried to injure the officers with the knife. However, he failed and was overpowered.

According to the French newspaper ActuLyon would the man Allahu akbar (Allah is the greatest) while resisting his arrest.

The suspect is known to the police for various offenses in the past, including violent family quarrels and excessive drinking and drug use. However, the man is not known for radicalism, according to AFP. “The investigation will have to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy, as well as the motive and personality of the perpetrator,” the prosecutor said. See also 'Policy to protect women and experts in the media needed'

#Father #beheaded #son #parking #lot #Lyon