Despite hanging the sword of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on the neck of Pakistan, the neighboring country is not deterred from raising terrorists and making them government guests. The Pakistan government is providing VIP facility to 21 terrorists including underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terrorist Ranjit Singh Neeta from Pakistan.

Sources said that the international community is concerned about this hypocrisy of Pakistan, which on one side pretends to act against terrorists and on the other hand is funding terrorists. Sources said that the Government of Pakistan is providing facilities to VIPs to 21 dreaded terrorists. These include those terrorists who were allegedly banned last month.

According to the list given to the news agency ANI, the terrorists who are being given VIP facilities include underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) Chief Wadhwa Singh, Indian Mujahideen (IM) kingpin Riyaz Bhatkal, terrorists Mirza Shadab Baig and Afif Hasan Siddibapa Are included. These include many terrorists who are most wanted in India. But giving them shelter.

India has exposed Pakistan many times which is waging a proxy war by funding and training terrorist organizations. Last month, Pakistan banned 88 members of terrorist organizations. This was in line with the United Nations Security Council’s list. Terrorists like Jamaat-ud-Dawa’s leader Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Mohammad Masood Azhar, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Ibrahim were on the list.

According to details, the government also seized the bank accounts and properties of the terrorists present in the country. There is also a ban on his going abroad. Pakistan is claiming that it is taking action against the terrorists, but there is no details about how many orders have been implemented.

The Pakistan government wants to avoid being blacklisted by the FATF, but is not willing to break ties with terrorists. Pakistan is in the gray list since June 2018. In February, Pakistan was given a final warning that the entire action plan should be executed by June 2020. The FATF postponed its meeting until September due to a corona virus infection.