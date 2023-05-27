international organization International Financial Action Task Force -FATF for its acronym in English- which is an intergovernmental body whose purpose is to develop policies to protect the global financial system against him money laundering, financing of terrorism and massive destruction weaponsissued a document with a series of recommendations for various countries, to which in Mexico the instance to follow up is the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

All the reports of operations and vulnerable notices that the FIU receives -since institutions and entities are forced by the Federal Law for the Prevention and Identification of Operations of Illegal Origin– They carry out a process of information cleaning, implementation of statistical and mathematical models, network analysis and preparation of reports on the findings obtained, which later facilitates decision-making to denounce and incorporate subjects of the List of Blocked People (LPB), attend protection trials and audience guarantees.

A few days ago the FIU issued its activity report January-April 2023, in which he mentions the different types of reports in Relevant Operations (4.9 million), Unusual (105 thousand), Worrying Internal Operations (199), with Dollars in Cash (5.2 million), International Fund Transfers ( 2.9 million), Total Amounts (3,780), Cashier’s Checks (235.4 thousand) and Vulnerable Activities (53.5 million). It is recorded that since its creation in May 2004 to April 2023, 323 million 8 thousand 948 reports and notices have been received.

He report mentions that so far this year 51 complaints were filed -2019 there were 161, historical data- of which 473 subjects are registered, being the crime of Fraud with the highest number of complaints (31), Tax Fraud (12), Crimes Against Health (5), Organized crime (2 and Illicit Public Service (1). On the other hand, 8,996 subjects -individuals and legal entities- have been included in the LPB and 2,192 were eliminated. Currently, 38,820 accounts are blocked -from 2018 onwards the unlocking has decreased- resulting in a total of $212,217,654

It is important that the FIU continue entering into agreements with other authorities and mainly with entities of the state and municipal public administration to have more elements that allow it to prevent and detect illegal acts, omissions or operations and to favor and optimize the information exchange processes. and implement new strategies that counteract the money laundering and the tax fraud.

It may interest you: