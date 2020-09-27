Imran Khan, who is trying to surround India on the Kashmir issue in the United Nations, is yet to see worse days. The Financial Action Task Force has made up its mind to put Pakistan on the blacklist in its meeting next month. FATF has also confirmed this by former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that Pakistan is on the verge of being blacklisted by the FATF.A Reuters report quoted Sharif as saying that he had been implicated in a false charge of scam. He also claimed that the Pakistan Army General did not want me to take action against Islamic terrorists during his tenure, who are carrying out terrorist activities with the help of the army along the India-Afghanistan border.

FATF meeting to be held next month

Sharif’s statement comes at a time when Pakistan is trying to avoid being blacklisted by the FATF in a meeting to be held next month. At the FATF meeting in February, Pakistan took an additional four months to comply with international counter-terrorism financing norms, but warned that it would be blacklisted if it failed to comply.

Iran and North Korea are already blacklisted

If included in the blacklist by the FATF, Pakistan would be placed in the same category as Iran and North Korea, and would mean that it would not be able to get any loans from international financial institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank. It will also face problems in doing financial deals with other countries.

Was added to gray list in 2018

Pakistan was listed in gray list in June 2018. The reviews in October 2018 and February 2019 also did not relieve Pakistan. Pakistan has failed to act on the recommendations of the FATF. During this time, terrorist organizations in Pakistan have received financial support from abroad and domestically.

What is FATF fearing that Pakistan is pretending to ban terrorists?

What is FATF

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 by the G7 group of countries in the French capital, Paris. Its job is to monitor money laundering, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and financing of terrorism internationally. In addition, the FATF also promotes effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures on the subject of finance. The decision making body of FATF is called FATF plenary. Its meeting is held thrice a year.

What does FATF do

The FATF works to identify national-level vulnerabilities to protect the international financial system from misuse. In October 2001, the FATF included efforts to combat terrorist financing in addition to money laundering. While their agenda was added to their agenda in April 2012, efforts to counter the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The FATF monitors the progress of countries in implementing the recommendations it makes. Also reviews measures to eliminate money laundering and terrorist financing techniques. In addition, the FATF promotes the adoption and implementation of its recommendations globally.