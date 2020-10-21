The three-day virtual meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is set to begin today to decide on the future of Pakistan known as ‘terrorists’. Pakistan has failed to fulfill the 6 responsibilities given by the FATF. In such a situation, experts say that Pakistan is bound to remain in the gray list. However, there is also a danger of blacklisting of Pakistan keeping terrorists.Pakistan has so far failed to take action against India’s most wanted terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed. Not only this, he suddenly removed the names of 4000 people from his official terrorist list. The FATF will decide on the gray list of Pakistan after review in this meeting which runs from 21 to 23 October.

Pak moves to escape FATF, name of 4 thousand terrorists removed from surveillance list

FATF raised strong objection to the disappearance of terrorists

FATF had given 27 action plans to Pakistan, out of which it has completed only 21 so far. Pakistan has not yet taken any action on the important topics in this action plan. The FATF has strongly objected to the disappearance of the terrorists’ names. Earlier, Pakistan’s dream of escaping the gray list of FATF with the help of its mentor China was dealt a big blow. The Asia Pacific Group, the regional arm of the FATF, retained Pakistan in ‘Enhanced Follow-Up’ after it failed to curb terror funding and money laundering.

According to Dawn’s report, APG found that Pakistan had made little progress in implementing technical suggestions from the FATF to curb terror funding and money laundering. The first follow up report of Pakistan’s assessment has been released by APG. It says that Pakistan has made progress on only two of the 40 recommendations made by the FATF.

After the report, Pakistan is now guaranteed to remain in the gray list

Experts say that after this latest report, Pakistan is now guaranteed to remain in the gray list and there is a danger of blacklisting it. Earlier, in the midst of the Corona catastrophe, Pakistan had made a big move to remove itself from the gray list of the FATF. Pakistan has removed the names of thousands of terrorists from the surveillance list in the last 18 months. According to the report of American newspaper Wall Street General, Pakistan’s National Counter Terrorism Authority looks at this list. It aims to help financial institutions not do business with such people.

There were a total of 7600 names in this list in the year 2018 but in the last 18 months its number has been reduced to 3800. Not only this, since the beginning of the month of March this year, 1800 names have been removed from the list. The FATF has given Pakistan time till June to take action at 27 points. If Pakistan fails to complete 27 points then the FATF can blacklist it.

Let jash-lashkar to operate

The country’s State Department’s ‘Country Reports on Terrorism’ has given a detailed account of Pakistan’s role in the year 2019. It said that organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed targeting India were allowed to operate from their land by Pakistan. Pakistan has not taken action against any terrorist like Jaish founder and Masood Azhar, who has been declared a terrorist by the United Nations and Sajid Mir, the ‘project manager’ of the 2008 Mumbai blasts. The two are reportedly roaming free in Pakistan.