Fateful night for Alava sports against FC rivals. Barcelona. TD Systems Baskonia was overwhelmed by the culé team in the Basketball King’s Cup, losing by 20 points in the third quarter. In the end, 77-68. Half face painted at 9 at night, when the football commitment of the Camp Nou. At 11, the whole face.

Messi and his boys did the rest because they have plenty of quality even though many of them are children. Resounding defeat of Pitu Abelardo’s men, who came out very timid and then grew with the entry of Luis Rioja in the countryside. Things could turn upside down in the second half but the Catalan team let their hair down and ended up humiliating the babazorros.

Curiously, the two Albiazules protagonists were the same as in the first round: Pacheco with good saves of merit that avoided a scandal win and Rioja, which was sacrificed on the way out for the benefit of Cordova but that, in the second half, he revolutionized the Basque attack. In fact he was the scorer of the goal, as in Mendizorroza. On that occasion a tie was achieved at 1 but, in Barcelona, ​​he received a hand.