Currently, the franchise Fate is vast, it ranges from video games, movies, light novels to adaptations to anime, among other interesting products. However, we cannot say that each of the installments is innovative or good content in general. Like everything, recursive ideas wear out, and when they’re not directed with a light of attention to detail and ambition for improvement, there’s no way they’ll stay as perfect as the first ones. Of course, the format, the study and the direction of the projects in charge of different people also influence the development.

When the projects of a franchise like Fate, so full of details to explore and expand, and with a completely stunning preamble, new projects usually have two paths —not restrictively, but it usually happens like this:

They try to pick up what was most popular from the previous installment to keep fans anchored to the story, even until they lose their creative direction.

They completely innovate, ignoring the essence of the plot.

At some point, balance will reign over things, although it seems that this will not be, at least not for Fate. we say it because the franchise could slowly fade away.

Nevertheless, there are titles that definitely could not be better and others, on the contrary, could not be more bland. Below we show you the best five titles, from our perspective, those that we do not name, are not worth much if you approach them looking for something of quality. Although if you’re a fan, you’ll approach these naturally, just hoping to see Gilgamesh or Tohsaka at some point.

No more waiting, we tell you which titles of Fate the minutes of your sacred time are worth in this world.

1. Fate Zero — Part I and II: 2011-2012

This installment has it all. a plot filled with dark action, painful romance, natural cruelty and evil, and pent-up anger. Even magical issues are overwhelming. Also, Fate Zero it will clear up loose ends and nourish Fate Stay Night. Also, the soundtrack and animation are fabulous.

Likewise, this installment could work as an independent one that does not need any type of direct association with the others, and subsequent installments do not occupy it either. Therefore, it is also interesting to see her rise as an authentic and compelling story.

Although we consider that the most notable in Fate Zero are the characters. Everyone from Servants to Masters, you just won’t be able to decide who is your favorite or why. The work behind them is sophisticated. The characters are deep and exquisitely defined regarding their motivations, personalities, and decisions.

The story is interesting and seeing how the characters unfold is just wonderful. Fate Zero It is a neat and balanced project. It deserves all the attention, every detail sustains its perfection.

2. Fate Stay Night Unlimited Bladeworks — 2010

This delivery of Fate is a variant of the delivery of Fate Stay Night. However, to say that it is a simple update is not enough. The truth is that I don’t like old animation, I feel heavy —besides, the present is important, haha—. Anyway, Unlimited Bladeworks it has a neat animation, with a palette of explosive tones that give more body to the movement.

The animation of this installment is beautiful. However, it also has a rougher story than Fate Stay Night, includes Gilgamesh—one of the most outstanding characters in Fate Zero— which, by appearing, will manage to give a more intense vertebra to the narrative.

in this installment Gilgamesh will allow more action, blood and darkness.

Also, the end of Unlimited Bladeworks it will also have a distinctive romantic undertone and this will allow you to know more about the franchise of Fate that unfolds from the dark past presented in Fate Zero and advances to the complex future posed in the present of Unlimited Bladeworks.

It is necessary to mention that this title does replace the original delivery of Fate Stay Night already the trilogy of Heaven’s Feelbecause it is the same space-time that arises.

3. Fate Stay Night — 2006

Of course, Fate Stay Night It is the first thing we saw and its potential coupled with its good adaptation was what left us with the most dazzling installments of the saga. that, above all, being a complex opening allowed the first subsequent titles to overcome it. In principle, logically in animation, but also in history and even in the very essence of the work.

Source: Aniplex

Fate Stay Night is the germ that showed Saber, Lancer, Archer and Tohsaka as buildable charactersand families as a story that could become more complex with an adequate approach.

Also, the romance that flourishes in this installment will also maintain and sustain the universe and essence of Fate. It will leave the structure and limits of Fatethat is why we will always have to say goodbye to Servants and we will be forced to respect the cruel ideas of the wizarding families. Fate Stay Night is the origin and for that it is worth it.

4. Fate Prototype—2011

You’ve probably forgotten about this installment that was given a small, but impressive 12-minute ova. In fact, in this we see a Saber male with a lonely master who does not seem to accept the fate of his contract and his magic cross.

Source: Aniplex

Too we have a cast very different from the one proposed in the deliveries of stay nightpractically inverse. However, not in the classic way that might be expected, in fact the darkness and emptiness of the essence of the franchise is maintained, which, by the way, seems that this particular installment is trying to be rescued in the next Fate Fake Strange.

We can see why, it’s a very interesting title, and it’s probably because it’s the notes leading up to the birth of the saga of Fate as we know it now. They belong to Kinoko Nasu, the writer, they are from times when she was still in college, they are notes that were discarded, but due to their potential, they definitely required an adaptation, no matter how small.

Again, the essence of Fate it is concrete, even from this cursory preamble.

5. Emiya-san Chi no Kyō no Gohan — 2019

Sorry, we can’t get into anything Fate Grand Order, even if there is the part of Camelot and Babylon because they seem disastrous and painful to us, and this being fans of the multifaceted saga of Fate. And it is that, if we want to talk about a kind of fan service, Emiya-san Chi no Kyō no Gohan either Today’s Menu for Emiya Family It’s what we didn’t know, we needed.

In this title we can see our beloved characters from stay night in a much warmer animation and in a peaceful environmentin which they share the most special thing: food, but not only that, but they also show us the traditional dishes of Japan and their preparations in a simple way.

Definitely, This installment is very flirtatious and will surely take away the stress of a bad day.

We recommend: Fate Stay Night: How to see the saga in chronological order?

About the franchise

It is clear that the franchise is in decline, probably because of the immense opening that they see in the story, it overwhelms them. However, there are jewels that will definitely remain the best because with each careless step they take, they elevate them more as the best installments of Fate.

However, we cannot say that the other sagas are completely terrible because they have several remarkable things, however, the titles that we present here are very little close. This is especially because they wear out previous resources and fail to sustain them.. A clear example of this is the inversion of historical genres, because in the end it is not the turn of this, but the construction of the character.

Anyway, let’s see how the production continues and if at some point they release a project that comes close to the heels of these brilliant titles. Let’s hope for a better future.

