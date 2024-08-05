Aniplex And TYPE-MOON they have finally revealed the release date for the highly anticipated Fate/stay night REMASTERED. This new version of the title will be available worldwide starting from next August 8th on Nintendo Switch and PC. Available exclusively in digital format, it will be possible to purchase it at launch price of €29.99.

We leave you now with a new trailer for the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Fate/stay night REMASTERED – Trailer

Source: Aniplex, TYPE-MOON Street Gematsu