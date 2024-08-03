TYPE-Moon has announced with a trailer Fate/stay night REMASTERED release date on PC and Nintendo Switch: the long-awaited remaster, coming to celebrate the game’s twentieth anniversary, will be available in digital format only starting August 8.
Based on the 2012 PlayStation Vita version, the remaster boasts High definition graphics and animationswhich will allow us to experience in an even more engaging way the story of Shiro Emiya, the boy who dreamed of becoming a hero and who finds himself involved in the war for the conquest of the Holy Grail.
In the world of Fate/stay night, it is tradition for the most powerful wizards to fight over the ancient and mysterious artifact, which seems to have the power to grant any wish, but so far no one had managed to conquer it… until Shiro arrived.
Having trained to control the power of magic, the boy ends up in the middle of the battle but is saved by Saber, a very powerful warrior who poses as the reincarnation of Arturia Pendragon.
We are almost there
Announced last January, Fate/stay night REMASTERED is now preparing to make its debut on PC and Nintendo Switch, to the delight of the many fans of a franchise that has found success over the years. even in the form of manga and anime.
The trailer retraces the plot of the game, presenting the setting and the characters that we will get to know during the campaign but also the technical improvements made to the experience, which as mentioned can now count on a high definition graphics which enhances the quality of the artwork.
