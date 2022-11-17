Fate Stay Night it’s a anime based on a visual novel by Kinoko Nasu. It enjoys great popularity, so much so that, after the main story, more narrative knots were created to develop other projects. Among them, video games that would later require animated adaptations, so there are several main and secondary installments. There are so many that it creates a mess, so we have decided to guide you through the chronological route of the basic saga of Fate Stay Night.

The main story of Fate Stay Night

Fate Stay Night is the narrative germ of the world of the sagas of Fate. This tells the story of Shirō Emiya, a young man who lost his family in the Fuyuki fire, which is set 10 years before the present time.

Kiritsugu Emiya is a magician who will adopt him and educate him as his son, he will even tell him that he longed to be a hero, so when he dies, Shirō feels enormous weight for his adoptive father’s wishes.

Nevertheless, Kiritsugu Emiya has secrets that Shirō would never know. For example, Fuyuki, is the host city of a bloody battle between magicians that is held every 10 years. There are seven wizards and they usually belong to the oldest and most prestigious families of the dark arts. The selection is filtered by the Holy Church, the prize of the tournament is the obtaining of the Holy Grail that will fulfill any wish that the winner asks for.

It should be noted that this sacred cup needs certain conditions to appear, including a recipient and a single winning magician. This is not to say that Masters should die, but it is easier to kill a human than a Servant – strategy issues.

Shirō will enter the tournament unintentionally, acquire a powerful Saber-class Servant, and fight to the death against others, while uncovering the dark secrets of the magic world, families, and the past.

Mages will have a special dynamic, they will become masters by invoking a heroic spirit —which can be called by the energy of the Grail—, these are known as servants and have classes.

The seven classes of Servants

Saber: Sword Knight

Archer: Knight of the bow

Lancer: Knight of the Lance

Caster: Magician

Rider: Knight who uses mounts, armor and riding issues

Berserker: Knight who uses anger as a power engine

Assassin: Assassin

Servants: The Heroic Spirits

Something very remarkable about these is that They are heroes of antiquity -real or fictional-, but because they are famous, the masters take care to hide their personality so that their Noble Phantasm is not revealed —which is their most powerful ability. Masters provide their Servants with mana to keep them in this world and have three seals to command them in drastic cases.

Now, how to see the Fate Stay Night saga in chronological order?

We select the installments that contemplate the characters of the first series of Fate Stay Night, which has Shirō Emiya and his servant Saber as protagonists.

1. Fate Zero: Part I — 2011

It focuses on Kiritsugu Emiya and his past, prior to the Holy Grail War. This explains the reason for his ruthless and calculating personality, he also realizes his great power. He even introduces Saber for the first time.

2. Fate Zero: Part II — 2012

In the second installment, the war that destroys the city closes and it is explained why Shirō has Excalibur’s scabbard and how Gilgamesh survives. He will also show us several of the family connections and acquaintances of Fate Stay Night —the relationship between Sakura and Rin, as well as the origin of Von Einzbern—.

3. Fate Stay Night—2006

It is the initial work of the saga, but it is set after the events of Fate Zero. In this, Emiya Shirōu will meet Saber and Rin Tohsaka’s Lancer. The great mystery that arises here is that Lancer does not reveal his identity, so everything indicates that he is a hero from the future.

adaptations of Fate Stay Night that take a course different from that proposed in the original work

4. Fate Stay Night Unlimited Blade Works—2010

It is a precious delivery with a different profile of Fate Stay Nighthas a much darker and bloodier tone—more like Fate Zero—. in this installment Lancer’s identity is shown and a twist is taken with the decision of the final romance.

5. The trilogy of Fate Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel

I.Presage Flower—2017

II. Lost Butterfly — 2019

III. Spring Song — 2020

The movies bring a new orientation of Fate Stay Night, they present a corrupted villain and put a third twist on the romantic decision of the previous endings.

Lord El-Melloi II’s Case Files [Rail Zeppelin] —2019

It still belongs to the saga of Fate Stay Night because unlike the Fate Kaleid, introduces one of the characters in its future version. This project features Waver Velvet — Rider’s master in Fate Zero —, serving as a teacher at the Academy of Magic that he attended as a young man.

Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family — 2018

It is set in a parallel world specifically of Fate Stay Night, where the Servants of this installment will not kill each other to death. Emiya enjoys preparing traditional Japanese food for all the guests in her home. She will show the traditional ingredients and the recipes with curious tips.

About the Grand Order Saga

Deliveries of Grand Order They are usually linked to the video games with which they share their name and history. There are animations in movie format and in anime series. Although they do return to characters from the main saga of Fate Stay Night —as is Gilgamesh—, they also take concepts from the surrounding sagas such as Apocrypha either Extra Last Encore. This is why they require a separate section.

However, we can see that the Universe of Fate Stay Night It works as a rigid matrix of stories, it managed to make other interesting installments emerge – although they no longer share its plot.

