Koei Tecmo released the demo official of Fate/Samurai Remnant , a Japanese action role-playing game that has been available for several months now. To celebrate, a new trailer has also been released, showing the contents of the demo version.

Where to download the demo

For more information, read our review of Fate/Samurai Remnant, which Riccardo Lichene loved very much, according to whom “Fans of the Fate series have a lot to be happy with and those who were fascinated by the aesthetics and combat system will be introduced to this universe in a kind way, without taking anything for granted.” In short, it is an excellent way to experience this anime series, exploration aside “because it is repetitive and adds almost nothing (except cuddling cats and dogs)”.