KOEI TECMO GAMES shares on the net the third official trailer for Fate/Samurai Remnantthe title created by Omega Force in collaboration with TYPE-MOON And aniplex and belonging to the famous cross-media franchise. In the video you can hear the theme music of the game, Zanya Gensou feat. LICCA / Spiral Ladder.

The output of Fate/Samurai Remnant is scheduled for the next September 29th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

EXPLORE THE STREETS OF EDO IN THE LATEST TRAILER FOR KOEI TECMO’S EPIC ACTION RPG, FATE/SAMURAI REMNANT

A special livestream from the Tokyo Game Show will be broadcast on September 21, 2023 with more gameplay details!

Milan, 29 August 2023 – Today KOEI TECMO Europe and developer Omega Force, together with collaborators TYPE-MOON and Aniplex Inc. unveiled a new trailer for the highly anticipated action RPG Fate/Samurai Remnant. In this intense trailer, players are introduced to life on the streets of Edo, with a look at the deeper aspects of the storyline, accompanied by the main theme of the game, “Zanya Gensou feat. LICCA / Spiral Ladder”. Fate/Samurai Remnant is currently in development for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™ and Windows PC via Steam®, and will be available on September 29, 2023.

Explore the streets of Edo in Fate/Samurai Remnant – Third trailer on Youtube

Over the course of the series You dopairs of Masters and heroic spirits – also known as Servants – have clashed throughout history in a series of Holy Grail Wars, in which the winning pair has always received an ancient artifact capable of granting wishes. Fate/Samurai Remnant continues the epic Holy Grail War in Edo Period Japan. Players will take on the role of young samurai Miyamoto Iori along with his Servant Saber. A battle between seven pairs of Masters and Servants is about to begin, while the “Crescent Moon Ritual” takes place in the shadows.

As Iori, players will be able to explore the city of Edo and perform a variety of activities, such as strolling the streets in the company of various Servants, shopping at the mysterious “Babyloni-ya” shop, or visiting famous places scattered across Edo. Accompanied by Saber, who is particularly curious to find out what life is like in Edo, Iori will be able to complete a series of side missions to earn money and materials. He will also be called upon to referee fights.

Edo is divided into several districts and players can move between them using the world map, which will show them where to go to progress through the story of the Ritual of the Crescent Moon. Saber will also pinpoint places of interest on the map. Some Rogue Servants may suggest side quests called “Digression”. As you progress through the various Digressions, players will be able to form a bond with the Rogue Servants who will accompany Iori.

By participating in the Ritual, Iori will have to prepare to face powerful opponents in fearsome battles with the help of Saber and the other Rogue Servants. To maximize their chances of winning, players can upgrade not only Iori’s skill tree, but also that of Saber and the other Rogue Servants, unlocking different skills and abilities that they can equip. In addition to his skill tree, Iori can use materials with his swords to enhance their abilities and replace the skills attached to them. Players will also be able to fill Saber’s “Memento Ring” as they strengthen the bond between Servant and Master by exploring the city of Edo and progressing through the story. Once players reach a certain level on the “Memento Ring”, they will be able to increase their chances of using Link Strikes in battle or unlock new skills in the Saber tree.

In the fights of Fate/Samurai Remnant, players must pay attention to three different indicators if they want to triumph over even the most formidable opponents: the “Affinity Gauge”, the “Substitution Gauge” and the “Hidden Sword Gauge”. The first gauge is needed to use the powerful “Affinity Technique” action and order your Servant to perform a specific attack. This gauge fills during combat in response to Iori’s attacks, but can also fill during exploration, when players perform various activities such as interacting with Saber’s points of interest. By consuming the second gauge, the “Substitution Gauge”, players can temporarily and directly control the Servant accompanying Iori. Finally, the last indicator tells players when they can unleash Iori’s special technique, which changes based on the number of swords used in combat.

During Tokyo Game Show 2023, a special livestream* will be held on September 21, 2023 from 3 PM. Broadcast on KOEI TECMO Japan official YouTube channel, this special livestream will provide more information about the game and will also show gameplay with never-before-played characters. Special guests include Kengo Kawanishi (Iori Miyamoto), Hibiku Yamamura (Saber) and Tomoaki Maeno (Zheng Chenggong).

Fate/Samurai Remnant is now available for pre-order in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, an artbook and the digital soundtrack, the Season Pass of Fate/Samurai Remnant which includes three sets of DLC* and the Season Pass bonus item “Hallowed Relic Sword Mountings”.

All players who digitally pre-order the Standard or Deluxe Edition by September 28, 2023 will receive the “Phantasmal Dress ‘Miyamoto Musashi” digital pre-order bonus.

Furthermore, a special TREASURE BOX version of Fate/Samurai Remnant is available for pre-order exclusively through the KOEI TECMO Europe Online Store. The TREASURE BOX includes the art book “Fate/Samurai Remnant material” (includes a new short story from the Fate Script Team), B2 size fabric poster, Original Audio CD, Command Spell stickers, Bonus DLC Suits (set of two costumes), Translation of the official story and a collector’s box.

* A stream with English translation will be available on Tokyo Game Show official channels.

** These DLC items will be available after the main game is released.