KOEI TECMO GAMES And Omega Force have released the opening cinematic for the highly anticipated Fate/Samurai Remnant. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, was animated by the studio CloverWorks and will allow us to hear the main theme of the game “Zanya Gensou (feat. LICCA and Spiral Radder)”.

Before leaving you to the opening movie, I remind you that Fate/Samurai Remnant will be available in Europe starting next year September 29th on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc. If you want to know more about the game you can find more information in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu