KOEI TECMO Europe has released the launch trailer for Fate/Samurai Remnantavailable from today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PC. Developed by Omega Force in collaboration with TYPE-MOON And Aniplexthe title will put us at the center of a new one War for the Holy Grail set in Edo Period Japan.

Before leaving you with the trailer, I remind you that you can discover a lot of information about Fate/Samurai Remnant within our in-depth review. Good vision!

SURVIVE THE CRESCENT MOON RITUAL IN FATE/SAMURAI REMNANT, THE NEW EPIC ACTION GAME FROM KOEI TECMO, AVAILABLE NOW!

A new Holy Grail War has begun in Edo Japan

Milan, 29 September 2023 – Today, KOEI TECMO Europe and the Omega Force development team, along with collaborators TYPE-MOON and Aniplex Inc., invite all players to dive into a new Holy Grail War with the epic launch trailer of Fate/Samurai Remnant, their new action RPG. This new chapter in the fan-favorite Fate series is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™ and Windows PC via Steam®.

Participate in the Crescent Moon Ritual with the launch trailer for Fate/Samurai Remnant on Youtube: https://youtu.be/RFXCmiJ9uJg

Over the course of the series You dopairs of Masters and heroic spirits – also known as Servants – have clashed throughout history in a series of Holy Grail Wars, in which the winning couple has always received an ancient artifact capable of granting wishes. Fate/Samurai Remnant continues the epic Holy Grail War in the fourth year of the Keian Era, in Edo Period Japan. Players will take on the role of young samurai Miyamoto Iori alongside his Servant Saber. A battle between seven pairs of Masters and Servants is about to begin, as the “Ritual of the Crescent Moon” takes place in the shadows. Several decades have passed since the end of a turbulent and blood-soaked era and, while the population finally enjoys peace and tranquility, a battle between seven pairs of Masters and their Servants is about to begin, while the Ritual of the Crescent Moon takes place. takes place in the shadows. It is here that the protagonist of the game, Miyamoto Iori, a young man from Asakusa, finds himself involved in violence together with his Servant Saber, as they fight to become the winning couple and receive the object capable of granting wishes, the “Banner of Crescent moon”.

Fate/Samurai Remnant is now available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions. The Digital Deluxe edition includes the base game, an artbook and a digital soundtrack, the Season Pass of Fate/Samurai Remnant which includes three sets of DLC* and the Season Pass bonus item “Hallowed Relic Sword Mountings”.

*These DLC items will be available after the release of the main game.