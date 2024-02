KOEI TECMO GAMES has shared a trailer online that shows us the first DLC of Fate/Samurai Remnant, called “Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship”, available from today.

We remind you that the title developed by Omega Force is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship – Launch Trailer

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu