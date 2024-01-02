KOEI TECMO GAMES And Omega Force announce that the first of the DLC of Fate/Samurai Remnant will be available from the month of Februaryit is the story content entitled “Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship”.

Two additional additional episodes will be available later in 2024. Fate/Samurai Remnant is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Let's see the teaser trailer for the first DLC below.

Fate/Samurai Remnant – Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu