Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have enriched theirs today Fate/Samurai Remnant with the aptly named first add-on package DLC Vol.1 and presented with a trailer dedicated which you can see below.

Record's Fragment: Ken Command Championshipthis is the title of the first DLC applied to the game, adds something to the main story, as well as new characters.

These are in particular Master and Servant, who join the already large cast of the action game for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Furthermore, there are also other DLCs expected to arrive for Fate/Samurai Remnant, through a rather rich program of additions for the next few months, which currently reaches up to DLC 3, awaiting any other updates.