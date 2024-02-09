Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have enriched theirs today Fate/Samurai Remnant with the aptly named first add-on package DLC Vol.1 and presented with a trailer dedicated which you can see below.
Record's Fragment: Ken Command Championshipthis is the title of the first DLC applied to the game, adds something to the main story, as well as new characters.
These are in particular Master and Servant, who join the already large cast of the action game for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Furthermore, there are also other DLCs expected to arrive for Fate/Samurai Remnant, through a rather rich program of additions for the next few months, which currently reaches up to DLC 3, awaiting any other updates.
A particular musou
The game, for those who don't know it, represents another interpretation of the classic musou for which it is now famous Omega Forcebut in this case there are some peculiar additions and a rather different setting than usual, which give a particular identity to the game.
The tradition, however, is that which derives from Dynasty Warriors, Samurai Warriors and Orochi Warriors, as well as a plethora of spin-offs and various reinterpretations that use this mechanic to stage varied clashes.
Fate/Samurai Remnant exceeded 300,000 copies in the first days of launch, demonstrating excellent reception from the public.
#FateSamurai #Remnant #DLC #Vol.1 #trailer
