Fate/Samurai Remnant he scored sales for further 300,000 copies during the first week, considering both physical and digital media: Koei Tecmo and Omega Force announced it.
A deserved success, judging by our review of Fate/Samurai Remnant, in which we spent very positive words on the combat system of this unusual musou, which also has a truly captivating story and style.
An eternal thread
Considering that the first exponent of the one-against-one-thousand formula, Dynasty Warriors 2, made its debut twenty-three years ago and that system has not been modified much over time, we must recognize the value of an apparently eternal.
In fact, beyond the main releases with the various Dynasty Warriors, Samurai Warriors and Orochi Warriors, the saga has given rise to a huge amount of spin-offs based on different intellectual properties, such as Hyrule Warriors, One Piece: Pirate Warriors, Fire Emblem Warriors, Berserk and the Band of the Hawk and others.
