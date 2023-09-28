How many fantasy games set in feudal Japan do you know? Many, we imagine, given that in recent times it has been one of the most inflated, despite never having lost its charm. For this reason you might initially think Fate/Samurai Remnant a “more of the same”, but that would be a mistake. This title is in fact part of a long-running series to say the leastIndeed, born in 2004 and that it unfolds and intertwines between video games, visual novels, anime and manga.

We therefore invite you to go deeper, discovering with us this interesting title developed by Koei Tecmo in our review.

Between folklore and friendship

Fate/Samurai Remnant is set in the ancient city of Edo (what later became Tokyo) in the Keian period, where the young man lived in a hypothetical seventeenth century Miyamoto Iorian expert swordsman destined to become a legend.

His existence of small sword errands in his suburban neighborhood is interrupted by a discovery destined to change his life forever: the young man is in fact a “Master”, destined to fight against the other seven Masters scattered around the world to become the sole holder of the Waxing Moona magical object capable of granting every type of wish.

Alongside the young man will be his “Servant”, the right arm in combat of each Master. Iori’s Servant goes by the name of Saberand his presence will be much more important than you might think, in the development of the story.

In the course of the story, in fact, it will be of fundamental importance the establishment of a strong bond between Iori and Saber, a bond that will also play a role in terms of combat.

Our adventure will see us around the numerous neighborhoods of Edo – each with its own peculiar representation – in the act of fight against monsters who occupy the city and, obviously, the other Masters. What we will experience is an adventure, among other things, rather long-lived, given that between the main mission and small digressions, we reach around 40/50 hours, which especially in the initial phases appear to be excessively rich in dialogues and cutscenes (a feature that fans of the series know well, however, given the extent of the various works).

We can define the title an action RPG with typical Musou characteristics: in fact, we have arenas scattered around the city where we will fight against hordes of enemies that we will be able to wipe out with a few slashes, flanked by other opponents who, however, will have to be defeated through the use of a more thoughtful strategy. We will be able to exploit different elemental powers and our weapons can also be upgraded by finding or purchasing new components.

Spectacular fight, but…

Fate/Samurai Remnant is based on one combo-rich fighting style and of rapid and spectacular actions which often also involve our Servant but, unfortunately, we found a succession of fights not very stimulating.

We can launch normal blows (square button on PlayStation) and strong blows (triangle button) without limits, dodge, but not parry enemy blows. L’Opponent AIeven the toughest ones, It’s not particularly bright: we will have plenty of time to dodge attacks and stop opponents’ charged shots (long before launching the blow, the latter will be surrounded by a red aura and we can easily interrupt the charging of the shot with a powerful attack).

The good variety of spellswhich can be used by consuming special gems that enemies drop rather rarely, it is practically in vainexcept for those situations in which it is necessary to break the opponent’s shield, an aspect which, however, never gave us the sense of challenge we were looking for.

Dragged into feudal Japan

The atmosphere of the most well-known period of Japanese history can be experienced in every corner of the city of Edo: each neighborhood has its own colors and peculiar artistic characteristicsshowing us many faces of the same reality.

We noticed the attention that the developers put into creating the main characterswhich turn out well characterized above all on the level of design. On the contrary, however, we clearly notice a certain repetitiveness of the models in the NPCs and enemies, where especially the latter seemed unoriginal to us.

As regards the in-game graphics, we immediately realize that we are not faced with a title that focuses on technical quality: the style of the characters, with a good facial expressionee discreet animationtheclashes with a realization of environments that are graphically not up to par neither in textures nor in regards to backgrounds and panoramas, which are too simple if not even from a generation or two ago.

We noticed some too uncertainties of the game regarding the framerate: in the PS5 version we observed quite annoying drops in crowded city streets. Let’s report a significant detail: all characters, even minor NPCs, are voiced (exclusively in Japanese) while the texts are available in English.

The cutscenes are worthy of praise, well done in terms of direction and varied in structure (we particularly appreciated the use of the first person in some scenes, which conveyed the action on screen very well). There soundtrackclearly inspired by Japanese folklore, seemed rather unoriginal to us anonymous. Finally, we would like to point out that, at least as regards the PS5 versionKoei Tecmo made no particular use of the vibration or other “interactive” functions of the DualSense.