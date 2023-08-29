The video is accompanied by musical theme title track, “Zanya Gensou feat. LICCA / Spiral Ladder”. The press release also reminds us that Fate/Samurai Remnant is currently in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. The launch is scheduled for September 29, 2023.

Publisher Koei Tecmo and development studio Omega Force, together with TYPE-MOON and Aniplex, have released a new trailer for action RPG Fate/Samurai Remnant , in which players are introduced to life on the streets of Edo and learn new details about the story. We are also reminded that the game will be at Tokyo Game Show 2023 .

Other details

In Fate/Samurai Remnant players will take on the role of Iori, with which they can explore the city of Edo and carry out various activities, such as walking through the streets accompanied by the Servants, shopping in the mysterious “Babyloni-ya” shop or visiting famous and characteristic places. Accompanied by Saber, particularly eager to discover city life, Iori will be able to complete a series of side missions to earn money and useful materials.

Edo will be divided into neighborhoods, which players can access via fast travel from the world map, where your current objectives and places of interest will also be indicated.

During the Tokyo Game Show 2023 there will be a live streams official dedicated to the game, in which the publisher Koei Tecmo will provide the final details before the launch, introduce new characters and entertain the audience with some special guests, in particular the voice actors Kengo Kawanishi (Iori Miyamoto), Hibiku Yamamura (Saber) and Tomoaki Maeno (Zheng Chenggong).