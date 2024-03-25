KOEI TECMO And Omega Force have revealed the release date for the second DLC of the highly acclaimed Fate/Samurai Remnant. Titled “Record's Fragment: ■■■ Sword Chronicles”, the mysterious additional content will be available starting next year April 18. It will be possible to purchase it both individually and through Season Pass from €39.99.

Further information on the DLC, including the title and first gameplay, will be released via the game's official website in the coming weeks. We just have to wait to find out more.

Source: KOEI TECMO, Omega Force Street Gematsu