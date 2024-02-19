About five months after the launch of Fate/Samurai Remnant is finally available”Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship“, the first of three expansions planned for the title born from the collaboration between Omega Force And KOEI TECMO GAMES, which we have already told you about in our review. Within this additional content we will have the opportunity to deepen the bond with one of the most mysterious characters of the entire adventure, as well as take a more in-depth look at the key figures of this new Holy Grail War. Before continuing, we would like to point out the presence of possible spoilers within this analysis, therefore we recommend reading it only to those who have finished the main story at least once Fate/Samurai Remnant.

To be able to play this first additional content it will not be necessary to have completed the base game, but it will be sufficient to have formed a certain bond with the boss of Babyloni-ya (the DLC will already be partially accessible from Chapter 2), who will invite us to take a seat inside his private arena where we will find the possibility of fulfill any of our wishes. Interesting news is the possibility of no longer having to necessarily check Iori And Saberbut also be able to take control of the other characters in the title for a longer time (compared to what was seen in the campaign), given that the Waxing Moon Ritual features seven teams of master's degree And Servant and it will now be possible to enjoy, through this tournament, points of view that have not been represented before in the main story. In fact, between one meeting and another we will witness unreleased films that will delve deeper into the figures who have long accompanied us in historyeven unlocking a different ending sequence for each team.

Not all teams will be immediately accessible and will require various in-game actions to be unlocked. Some teams will require you to have completed a certain game chapter (i.e. finished the Chapter 2, Chapter 4 and Chapter 5), as well as having completed the tournament with a specific team at least once, or having completed the tournament a minimum of two times. Accessing the DLC also will not allow you to continue the main storyline if you do not complete the tournament with the selected team or if you do not abandon the DLC from the main game menu. However, if we decide to tackle the DLC as soon as possible (a notice will appear on the map to warn us of its unlocking) we will be notified that the team Iori-Saber it may not be of the right level to face the proposed challenge, therefore it is better to postpone their tournament phase until the endgame approachesso as not to have any problems.

The above-mentioned innovations are also added the new Servant Ibuki-Douji that we will not only be able to control in certain clashes, but also ensure that it accompanies us as Rogue Servant in the main story if particular conditions are met during the tournament. During the fights inside the arena we will also be able to obtain the support of the crowd present there, where by maximizing their “liking” we will be able to obtain advantages how to make it easier to deplete enemy level indicators. In the DLC there is also a personal shop which, through a special currency, will be able to provide you with new creation materials and new skills to use even during the campaign.

Unfortunately, however, the news ends here and those who hoped to be able to discover a new portion of the plot right away may feel a little discouraged from having to earn each of the additional scenes present within the expansion in a way that is perhaps a little too repetitive. In fact, the gameplay itself does not present anything new and we will always find ourselves having to alternate boss fight phases with decidedly more musou-style phases. Since there is the possibility of checking the new one too Servant Rider we wouldn't have minded seeing some small innovations also in terms of gameplay that could break up what we've already seen and reviewed throughout the main campaign.

Longevity certainly won't be its strong point as additional content, having been conceived as a small digression, but we are certain that it will still be able to satisfy all those who wish to delve into the background of many supporting characters and antagonists, leaving us to understand that the subsequent upcoming episodes will also focus more on narrative than on content. We remind you that the three DLC episodes can be purchased individually, but also included in the game Season Pass. The second DLC is scheduled by the end of July 2024 and the third DLC is scheduled by the end of September 2024.