KOEI TECMO GAMES announces that the third DLC of Fate/Samurai Remnant, Record’s Fragment: Bailong and the Crimson Demon. We can see it in action in the launch trailer that we include below, after which the official press release is available with further details.

Fate/Samurai Remnant is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

A MONSTER IN THE LIKENESS OF A BIRD TAKES FLIGHT IN THE THIRD DLC FOR FATE/SAMURAI REMNANT, “RECORD’S FRAGMENT: BAILONG AND THE CRIMSON DEMON”

Join forces with a new Rogue Servant to fight and help restore peace to Edo!

Milan, 20 June 2024 – Today, KOEI TECMO Europe and the developers of Omega Force, along with collaborators TYPE-MOON and Aniplex Inc. announced that the third DLC for their action role-playing game, Fate/Samurai Remnant, is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™ and Windows PC via Steam®. Titled “Record’s Fragment: Bailong and the Crimson Demon“, the DLC vol.3 reveals a new mystery with a “bird monster” wreaking havoc in Edo, while Yui Shousetsu is transformed into a little girl and a new Rogue Servant appears.

Check out the trailer for Fate/Samurai Remnant DLC vol.3 on YouTube

In “Record’s Fragment: Bailong and the Crimson Demon,” players face strange events as children mysteriously disappear and rumors spread about evil spirits in Yoshiwara. With Spirit Font in turmoil, Miyamoto Iori and Saber must join forces with the other Waxing Moon aspirants to face the new anomalies created by the leyline interference and attempt to save Edo from destruction. Among these anomalies, Master and Servant will fight a “bird monster” and meet a new Rogue Rider, Zhao Yun. Teaming up with this skilled rider, players will be able to strike down opponents with the tip of her spear to help the young Yui Shousetsu return to her true form and restore peace to Edo.

Fate/Samurai Remnant is available for purchase in both Standard and Digital Deluxe editions. The Digital Deluxe edition contains the base game, an artbook and the digital soundtrack, the Season Pass of Fate/Samurai Remnant which includes three DLC sets and the bonus Season Pass item “Hallowed Relic Sword Mountings”.

Furthermore, Fate/Samurai Remnant DEMO is currently available on all platforms. Starting from the encounter between the protagonist, Miyamoto Iori, and his Servant, Saber, up to the first battle against Rider and Lancer, this demo version includes exciting action and exploration parts of the city of Asakusa. Save data from the demo can be transferred to the full version*.

