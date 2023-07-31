KOEI TECMO GAMES And Omega Force have shared the second official trailer for the Fate/Samurai Remnantconfirming the presence of some new characters within the game, i Rogue Servant that you can use by forming a bond with them through the Waxing Moon Ritual.

Below we can see the new trailer, currently available only in Japanese version now also available in Italian.



Furthermore, during an official live show some new excerpts of gameplay from the game were shown, visible from the minute 31:29 to the minute 37:38, as well as from the minute 42:14 to 43:34 of the video that we include below. We remind you that Fate/Samurai Remnant will be available from next September 29, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

CHAOS EXPLODES AND NEW SERVANTS JOIN THE FIGHT IN KOEI TECMO’S NEW ACTION RPG, FATE/SAMURAI REMNANT

To celebrate the opening of pre-orders, KOEI TECMO reveals the second thrilling trailer!

Milan, 31 July 2023 – Today, KOEI TECMO Europe and the developers of Omega Force, together with collaborators TYPE-MOON and Aniplex Inc., unveiled the second exciting trailer for their new action RPG, Fate/Samurai Remnant. The trailer reveals the identities and motivations of the new Servants who will join the fight in the latest Holy Grail War. Fate/Samurai Remnant is currently in development for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and Windows PC via Steam®, and will be available in Europe on September 29, 2023.

Meet the new Servants of Fate/Samurai Remnant in this second electrifying trailer on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjxLBPJ4iJ0

Over the course of the series You dopairs of Masters and heroic spirits – also known as Servants – have clashed throughout history in a series of Holy Grail Wars, in which the winning pair has always received an ancient artifact capable of granting wishes. Fate/Samurai Remnant continues the epic Holy Grail War in Edo Period Japan. Players will take on the role of young samurai Miyamoto Iori along with his Servant Saber. A battle between seven pairs of Masters and Servants is about to begin, while the “Crescent Moon Ritual” takes place in the shadows.

In addition to the chaos of the Ritual of the Crescent Moon, the “Archer” and “Assassin” Servants from the other participating teams will take part in the battle. Servant of the Archer class, Archer is loyal, brave, and proud. He shows respect to his Master, Zheng Chenggong, and wields his bow and arrows skillfully in combat. The new trailer also shows Assassin, Servant of the Assassin class. A gray colored ghost with long arms and legs that flex like whips, Assassin is said to be able to summon and manipulate snakes to serve him.

Fate/Samurai Remnant will also feature several Rogue Servants, very powerful warriors who do not have a Master. If players manage to bond with them, not only will they be able to temporarily borrow their powers, but some of them will even be able to accompany Iori into battle. Some of these Rogue Servants have appeared in previous titles in the series You dosuch as Rogue Lancer, but Fate/Samurai Remnant introduces into the universe You do even all-new Rogue Servants, like Rogue Rider.

Rogue Servants will include:

Rogue Lancer (real name Cú Chulainn): Wields a crimson spear longer than himself, as if it were part of himself. He has a warlike personality and seeks challenging battles.

(real name Cú Chulainn): Wields a crimson spear longer than himself, as if it were part of himself. He has a warlike personality and seeks challenging battles. Rogue Archer (real name Arjuna): Fighter dressed in a white tunic who wields a bow covered in blue flames. He is pure, always respectful and behaves fairly and honestly.

(real name Arjuna): Fighter dressed in a white tunic who wields a bow covered in blue flames. He is pure, always respectful and behaves fairly and honestly. Rogue Riders (real name Tamamo Aria): She attracts men with her delicate appearance and slightly frivolous way of speaking and behaving.

(real name Tamamo Aria): She attracts men with her delicate appearance and slightly frivolous way of speaking and behaving. Rogue Saber : An armored warrior who rides a gray horse and wields a great sword. He is in pursuit of an enemy called Evil Ogre, which he wants to destroy.

: An armored warrior who rides a gray horse and wields a great sword. He is in pursuit of an enemy called Evil Ogre, which he wants to destroy. Rogue Berserker: Long-haired fighter boasting a muscular body. Having been summoned as a berserker, he has lost his sense of rationality. For some reason, he accompanies Takao Dayu.

Furthermore, Fate/Samurai Remnant introduces the “Spirit Font Conflict”, an all-new gameplay element that involves enemies competing for the “spirit fonts” scattered across Edo. Players will have to acquire the spirit fonts – the strongholds of the enemy – by carrying out a number of moves established by mutual agreement on a grid map. When you acquire a spirit font, you create a path through the line that connects it to your base, temporarily empowering Iori’s abilities. Bonded Rogue Servants can be moved as separate units to cooperate in acquiring spirit fonts. Some Rogue Servants will only assist in “Spirit Font Conflict”.

An additional help to enhance Iori’s abilities will be his magic laboratory located in the city. Here Iori will be able to learn new skills that will be useful for him to face the Ritual of the Crescent Moon. By improving the laboratory, Iori will be able to acquire skills such as the ability to be accompanied in battle by Rogue Servant. Additionally, players can play a sword maintenance minigame in the workshop, where samurai who take care of their swords are rewarded with bonus effects in battle.

Fate/Samurai Remnant is now available for pre-order in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, an artbook and the digital soundtrack, the Season Pass of Fate/Samurai Remnant which includes three sets of DLC* and the Season Pass bonus item “Hallowed Relic Sword Mountings”.

All players who digitally pre-order the Standard or Deluxe Edition by September 28, 2023 will receive the “Phantasmal Dress ‘Miyamoto Musashi” digital pre-order bonus.

Furthermore, a special TREASURE BOX version of Fate/Samurai Remnant is available for pre-order exclusively through the KOEI TECMO Europe Online Store. The TREASURE BOX includes the art book “Fate/Samurai Remnant material” (includes a new short story from the Fate Script Team), B2 size fabric poster, Original Audio CD, Command Spell stickers, Bonus DLC Suits (set of two costumes), Translation of the official story and a collector’s box.

* These DLC items will be available after the main game is released.