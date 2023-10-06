KOEI TECMO Europe announced that Fate/Samurai Remnant it surpassed 300,000 copies sold in just one week of its release. In this chapter of the franchise, developed in collaboration with TYPE-MOON And Aniplexwe will find ourselves at the center of a new one War for the Holy Grail set in the Edo Period of Japan. You can find tons of information about the game in our in-depth review.

I remind you that Fate/Samurai Remnant is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Fate/Samurai Remnant continues the series’ epic Holy Grail War in the fourth year of the Keian Era, in Edo Period Japan. Seven pairs of Masters and heroic spirits – also known as Servants – will clash in the Crescent Moon Ritual, and the winning pair will receive an ancient artifact that grants wishes. Miyamoto Iori, a young man from Asakusa, finds himself drawn into the battle alongside his Servant Saber as they fight to become the victorious pair and receive the wish-granting item, the “Crescent Moon Banner.”

Since its release, Fate/Samurai Remnant was critically acclaimed, earning a Metacritic score of 82%*. This new epic action RPG includes a wealth of insights and tidbits into the world of Fate, its history, and the franchise’s unique locations. Both lovers of You do that newcomers to the series will be able to enjoy this game!

Fate/Samurai Remnant is now available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions. The Digital Deluxe edition contains the base game, a digital artbook and soundtrack, and the Season Pass Fate/Samurai Remnant which includes three sets of DLC** and the Season Pass bonus item “Hallowed Relic Sword Mountings”.

