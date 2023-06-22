KOEI TECMO GAMESthe team Omega Force together with TYPE-MOON And aniplex officially announce the European release date for Fate/Samurai Remnantthe action title based on the famous saga of You do. Coming to Japan on September 28thas announced yesterday during the Nintendo Direct Japanese, Fate/Samurai Remnant will arrive in Italy just one day later, the September 29, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Below we can see the trailer announcing the release date of Fate/Samurai Remnant and read more information on the title thanks to the official press release.

THE HOLY GRAIL WAR LIGHTS UP IN KOEI TECMO’S NEW EPIC ACTION RPG, FATE/SAMURAI REMNANT, OUT SEPTEMBER 29!

A battle between seven pairs of Masters and their Servants is about to begin in Edo period Japan!

Milan, 22 June 2023 – Today KOEI TECMO Europe and the Omega Force development team, together with collaborators TYPE-MOON and Aniplex Inc., are proud to announce the latest installment of the Fate anime and video game series, which has become a worldwide phenomenon over time, Fate/Samurai Remnant. This sensational and stylish action RPG is currently in development for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and Windows PC via Steam®, and will be available in Europe on September 29, 2023.

During the series You dopairs of Masters and heroic spirits – also known as Servants – have clashed throughout history in a series of Holy Grail Wars, in which the winning pair has always received an ancient artifact capable of granting wishes. Fate/Samurai Remnant continues the epic Holy Grail War in the fourth year of the Keian Era, in Edo Period Japan. It has been several decades since the end of a turbulent and blood-soaked era and, while the population finally enjoys peace and quiet, a battle between seven pairs of Masters and their Servants is about to begin, while the “Ritual of Luna Crescente” takes place in the shadows. It is here that the protagonist of the game, Miyamoto Iori, a young man from Asakusa, finds himself embroiled in violence together with his Servant Saber, as they fight to be the winning couple and receive the wish-granting object, the “Banner of Crescent moon”.

In Fate/Samurai Remnant, players control Miyamoto Iori, a Master who studied the Niten Ichiryu sword style. He fights alongside Saber, a Servant who possesses strength superior to that of humans. When facing enemies beyond human control, players can instruct their Servant to attack with powerful magical techniques or, alternatively, take direct control of the Servant to attack. The dynamic battle scenes between the Servants make the action even more exciting and are truly a must for fans of the series!

Throughout the game, players will have the opportunity to explore the city of Edo, where typical houses, samurai residences and brothels can be found. Here, many people flock to the streets and various characters designed with a distinctive Japanese feel come to life. Following the story of the “Crescent Moon Ritual”, players will be able to interact with the various characters and animals of the city, explore a huge variety of areas and face a wide variety of challenges as they fight for survival in the latest Holy Grail War!

In addition, KOEI TECMO Europe announced a special TREASURE BOX version of Fate/Samurai Remnantavailable exclusively through the KOEI TECMO Europe Online Store. The TREASURE BOX includes the art book “Fate/Samurai Remnant material” (includes a new short story from the Fate Script Team), B2 size fabric poster, Original Audio CD, Command Spell stickers, Bonus DLC Suits (set of two costumes), Translation of the official story and a collector’s box.

