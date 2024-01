KOEI TECMO GAMES And Omega Force announce that starting today the demo of Fate/Samurai Remnant is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam. The demo allows you to play the first stages of the game and below we can see a new announcement trailer.

Fate/Samurai Remnant it is available on the same platforms and you can find our review here.

Fate/Samurai Remnant – Demo Trailer

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu