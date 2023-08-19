As you can see, the game has an anime graphic style and is set in Japan.

Koei Tecmo has released a new movie Of Fate/Samurai Remnant showing in action the combat system of the game, between regular and special moves of the protagonists, who face human beings and fantastic creatures, let’s see it.

The game

We are in the fourth year of the era Keian, during the Edo period. Several years have passed since the end of an era marked by turmoil and bloody conflict. The population now lives a serene and peaceful existence. However, a war is about to break out between seven pairs of Masters and Servants. Meanwhile, in the shadows, the “Crescent Moon Ritual” is being performed. In Asakusa, the young Miyamoto Iori finds himself unwittingly caught up in the maelstrom of violence that is a Holy Grail War.

In the Ritual of the Crescent Moon, seven pairs of Masters and Servants, incarnations of ancient Heroes with superhuman powers, collide to obtain the all-powerful desire: the Chalice of the Crescent Moon. Only one couple will survive the Ritual. The player will be an integral part of this intense battle, experiencing it as the ronin Miyamoto Iori and his Servant, Saber, who suddenly appears before him.

For the rest, we remind you that the release of Fate/Samurai Remnant is scheduled for September 29, 2023.