Through a video accidentally posted on the Twitter account of Playstation Japan and promptly removed, the release date for was revealed prematurely Fate/Samurai Remnantthe title of KOEI TECMO GAMES And Omega Force based on the famous franchise of TYPE-MOON. The title will be available from September 28th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam priced at 9,680 yen.

Since the video was released earlier than expected, the Western release date is not yet clear, but usually KOEI TECMO titles are released in the West one day after the Japanese release, so we can assume that Fate/Samurai Remnant will arrive in our area on September 29th.

Who will buy Fate/Samurai Remnant at launch it will receive the Phantasm Costum Dress for Musashi Miyamotowhile in Japan the title will be available in two limited editions, the Treasure Box and the very expensive Treasure Box + Figures DX Version which will include a statue of Berserker / Musashi Miyamoto. Below we present the video published by mistake by PlayStation Japan.

Fate/Samurai Remnant – Date Announce Trailer

Source: Playstation Japan Street Gematsu