The video introduces some of the central characters of the story, also showing short clips of gameplay where they show off their magical skills in combat. Unfortunately, the video is fully dubbed in Japanese and lacks English subtitles, making it difficult for Western audiences to understand.

Koei Tecmo and the developers at Omega Force today released the second official trailer Of Fate/Samurai Remnant which you can view in the player below.

Fate/Samurai Remnant arrives in September on PC and consoles

Fate/Samurai Remnant will be available worldwide for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) from September 29, 2023.

It’s a new one action RPG born from a collaboration with Type-Moon and which represents a sort of spin-off of the Fate series. Set in the Keian era of the Edo period, players will take on the role of young Miyamoto Iori who despite him is involved in the Holy Grail War represented by the “Waxing Moon Ritual”.

The latter is a rite where seven pairs of Masters and Servantsor the spirits of historical figures such as Jeann D’Arc, Miyamoto Musashi and Takao Dayu, battle to obtain the Waxing Moon, capable of granting any wish.