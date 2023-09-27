Home page World

In a small town in Alsace, a 15-year-old girl disappears without a trace. Almost 400 volunteers are now looking for the missing person.

Saint-Blaise-la-Roche – There was a lot of attention in the French media on Tuesday (September 26th) about the search for a 15-year-old. The teenager Lina had already disappeared on a three-kilometer-long footpath on Saturday.

Over 300 volunteers are searching for missing 15-year-old Lina in Alsace

The search operation took place under the guidance of the police and forest officials. It is believed that the 15-year-old was heading towards the train station in Saint-Blaise-la-Roche, but never got there. Her boyfriend, with whom she had arranged to meet in Strasbourg, called the police when she did not arrive there as agreed. At first it was unclear where the teenager had disappeared, but later the police found out that she never got on the train.

Almost 400 volunteers took part in the search for a missing 15-year-old in France. © Patrick Hertzog/dpa

The police searched for the missing person using a helicopter, dogs and threats. The search led through a wooded area along a county road and a cycle path that the 15-year-old must have passed through on her way to the train station. Almost 400 volunteers helping the police in their search were instructed to search the area at a distance of two meters from each other for items of clothing, a handbag, a cell phone or traces of blood.

Missing 15-year-old sends last sign of life to her boyfriend

The search for the missing 15-year-old began on Monday at the outskirts of Saint-Blaise-la-Roche. In the second search on Tuesday, the 380 volunteers searched between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time. “We didn’t go to work today to take part in the search. We are all parents and are affected by this disappearance,” said a construction company employee who helped with the search.

The call for witnesses on the missing 15-year-old in Saint-Blaise-la-Roche:

Surname: Lina

Lina Size: 1.60 meters

1.60 meters Weight: 49 kilograms

49 kilograms Hair: Blonde, shoulder length

Blonde, shoulder length Clothing: Gray dress, white down jacket, white Converse shoes

Gray dress, white down jacket, white Converse shoes Location: Saint Blaise la Roche

The first and second attempts to find the girl were unsuccessful: the 15-year-old is still considered missing. There should be no further information to date. The teenager sent her last sign of life as a message to her boyfriend as she set off.

Prosecutor Aline Clérot spoke a few words at a press conference. Accordingly, two witnesses saw the missing person on the way to the train station on Saturday morning. The next step is to examine the ponds along the route. (rd with dpa)