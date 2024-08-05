Aniplex And TYPE-MOON they revealed that they are working on Fate/hollow ataraxia REMASTEREDnew edition for the visual novel of the same name. Currently in development for Nintendo Switch and PCat the moment the software house has not announced a possible release window for this remastered game.

While we wait to find out more, let’s enjoy the announcement trailer. Enjoy!

Fate/hollow ataraxia REMASTERED – Announcement Trailer

Source: Aniplex, TYPE-MOON Street Gematsu