Fate/Grand Order is a role-playing game free-to-play casual that lives on microtransactions published by Aniplex, a Sony Music label (which works independently from Sony PlayStation, but is still part of the same group), particularly loved by the Japanese public, so much so that it managed to earn almost a billion dollars a year year.

What is the most successful game of Sony ? Surely Fate/Grand Order which just recently reached i 7 billion dollars of revenue over eight years, as found by mobile market analysis company Sensor Tower.

Fate/Grand Order issues

As noted by Sensor Tower, 81.1% of Fate/Grand Order’s revenues come from Japan, followed by China (8.1%) and the United States (5.8%). In fact the game is little known in our area.

Only in August 2021 Fate/Grand Order appeared in the ranking of the ten mobile games that have produced the highest revenues ever, with 5.4 billion dollars. That means it generated another $1.6 billion in revenue in the meantime.

The overall number of downloads was not revealed, but according to the data provided, from January to July 2023, 58% of download it came from organic sources, 22% from ads and 20% from browsers.

For the game’s eighth anniversary, Aniplex held a special event that allowed Fate/Grand Order to be the top revenue game on the Japanese App Store for eight days in a row. From July 30 to August 15, 2023, Fate/Grand Order produced $40 million in revenue in Japan alone. For comparison, the second-ranked One Piece Treasure Cruise brought in $13 million in revenue during the same period.

Fate/Grand Order’s demographics have 38% of players in the 25-34 age group and 29% in the 18-24 age group. Involvement is also very high, with 5% of players spending at least ten hours a week playing the game and 24% spending between 1 and 10 hours.