Yosuke Shiokawa, producer of Fate / Grand Order inside DELiGHTWORKS, announced that he left the team at the end of January to set up his own studio, as announced on the microphones of Bloomberg. The new Shiokawa studio will be called Fahrenheit 213 and will focus on developing new intellectual properties, rather than working on existing IPs.

“My plans are to focus my career on creating new video game franchises for each platform, regardless of its size. Becoming independent opens up many opportunities to work together with other companies ”.

Shiokawa worked within DELiGHTWORKS starting from 2016 to get back on the right tracks Fate / Grand Order after a less than optimal launch. Previously he worked at SQUARE ENIX as lead planner of KINGDOM HEARTS II and concept director for DISSIDIA: FINAL FANTASY, but he was also the screenwriter and creative director of Murdered: Soul Suspect.

As we have already communicated in some previous news, Aniplex acquired the gaming division of DELiGHTWORKS to create the new studio Lasengle, which will be active from spring 2022.

Source: Bloomberg Street Gematsu