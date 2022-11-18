Fate Grand Order is a derivative of Fate Stay Night —This narrative is the embryonic plot knot that unfolded the immeasurable subsequent Universe, which is the saga of Grand Order—. Definitely, if you want to understand a little more about the mechanism of the project, you should see the origin, however, it is not essential either, because Grand Order runs by itself.

We must remember that Fate Grand Order It is a kind of alternative and parallel project to the saga of Fate Stay Night. But, it has a video game for each of its deliveries, this makes it more dynamic.

The following titles are not a main vertebra of the saga, but it is necessary to see them to introduce us to the world that is about to change, more than anything if we saw previously Fate Stay Night. In addition, it will be a good wink for the crosses that arise on several occasions in the anime.

Fate Extra: Last Encore — 2018

It is the first one that we must review, since the different dimensions of the worlds begin to be shown. Here we enter a kind of virtual cell that will have levels that the protagonist must go through with his servant in order to survive.

In addition, it also raises a much more intense question of the search for the self and what this implies.

Fate Apocrypha—2017

In this new rules of the wizard tournament mechanism are proposed. It presents two teams, so the Servants multiply, in turn this gives rise to a heroine who acts as a mediator of the tournament: the Ruler, who has abilities that we have not seen before.

It is a delivery that in theory would prevent the events of Fate Zero and Fate Stay Night happen.

Fate Grand Order

The history It is set in the year 2015, in a time when magic still exists, however, there is imminent danger. One person noticed this and created Chaldea, an organization for the survival of humanity.

Chaldea has an infallible system —between magical and technological— through which it monitors the energy of the earth and its singularities —dimensions—, in a desperate attempt to prevent the catastrophe that will end them all.

The Chaldea researchers had managed to ensure at least 100 years of the future, however, one day they realized that it had been taken from them, it perished without prior notice of their monitoring.

Again, the Japanese city of Fuyuki was the scene of chaos, in which there was a kind of hidden kingdom. Chaldea had to send expeditions and find out why and how to resolve this event.

the saga of Fate Grand Order follows a couple of protagonists: Fujimaru Ritsuka who will be the master and his created servant, Mash. In addition, the points to follow will be outlined, in other words, the objectives to be met so that the protagonists—along with the entire organization of Chaldea— manage to save the world from destruction.

1. Fate Grand Order: First Order — 2016

This installment explains why the world is about to be destroyed and the hopes placed in the last master’s degree to save the future of humanity. It will make us suspicious of everyone, but it will also invite us to discover more about each of the singularities and what they entail.

2. Fate Grand Order: Moonlight Lostroom — 2017

It is a special in which Mash will wander around Chaldea and discover a mysterious room.

3.Fate Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot 1 – Wandering Agateram — 2020 & Fate Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot 2 – Paladin Agateram — 2021

It is the Sixth Singularity. Ritsuka and Mash, along with Leonardo da Vinci will work around the clock to compose the singularity of Camelot.

4. Fate Grand Order: Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia — Initium Iter — 2019 & Fate Grand Order: Absolute Demonic Front – Babylonia — 2019

It plunged us into the seventh singularity. It will be a decisive battle, since it is the last defense of humanity in Uruk, in the Mesopotamian times of the glorious King Gilgamesh.

This installment is particularly attractive if we review the origins of Fate. It will introduce Gilgamesh, who will always be a very interesting character full of chiaroscuro, with a very determined personality and development.

5. Fate Grand Order: Shuukyoku Tokuiten – Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon — 2021

In this installmentThe secrets behind the Dr. who set out and created the Chaldean organization to save humanity will be revealed. On the other hand, we will see a great Servant parade in the final battle.

The debatable thing about the Fate Grand Order saga

We believe that at the narrative level, Fate Grand Order does not have the best proposalIn fact, at certain times it becomes quite empty and bulky. It is clear that the delivery only supports the need for content of the fans who follow the video games and tries to highlight the optimizations and improvements of these.

The animation is pretty good. However, from then on, even the great concepts that Fate Stay Night proposes as something phenomenal -we refer to the selection and personalization of the heroic spirits and their roles and genders-, falls off abruptly here.

The characters are perceived recycled over and over again, until exhaustion. And we are not referring only to the character designs on a visual level, but also to their personalities, socialization dynamics, ways of acting, and desires.

On the other hand, if we talk about the interesting magic concepts of the past installments, in this one they fall well short. They get pretty plastic and saturated, things that definitely work in the game, at the story level they just don’t provide anything particularly satisfying.

The best of the saga

Still, the Universe of Fate it is amazing and overflowing, and Fate Grand Order He has some things to bequeath, the highlight is definitely Fate Grand Order: Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia which takes up the great Gilgamesh and shows him much more human.

Even the Servants are better defined and far-reaching, if we compare them with other characters from the same saga. Ok, now you know how to watch in order Fate Grand Order. Remember that it will take a while, so be prepared.

